Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Allegion’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Allegion updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.100-8.200 EPS.

ALLE stock opened at $167.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $180.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.60%.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 53,300.0% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Allegion by 44.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

