Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.41. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 542,359 shares trading hands.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $628.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $34,586.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 343,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,031.52. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Redington sold 14,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $56,987.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,300 shares of company stock worth $801,173. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 453.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

