Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $122.72 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.82.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

