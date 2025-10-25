Peterson Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Stryker were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.24.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SYK opened at $381.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.84 and a 200 day moving average of $379.73. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.