Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.62.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,157.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics



Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

