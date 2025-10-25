Peterson Wealth Services Trims Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Peterson Wealth Services decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,773 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

