News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

NWSA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

News Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of News stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. News has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.News’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of News by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

