Peterson Wealth Services Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.71.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $345.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.08. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $348,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,712,767.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,852. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

