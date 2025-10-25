ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.15). 3,961,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,360,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.38 ($0.16).

ImmuPharma Stock Down 6.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £58.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.69.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

