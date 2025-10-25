DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in DexCom were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DexCom by 99.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

