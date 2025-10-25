Peterson Wealth Services Buys 13,715 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 741.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Celsius were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,303,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,135,000 after acquiring an additional 471,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,411,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Celsius from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,667 shares of company stock valued at $30,065,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.