Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $80.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.2308.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th.

Get Hologic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,022,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,223,000 after buying an additional 8,227,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,486,000 after buying an additional 3,505,828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after buying an additional 1,692,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,828,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,209,000 after buying an additional 97,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,473,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,303,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.99 on Friday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.