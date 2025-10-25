Peterson Wealth Services Increases Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in IES were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in IES by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in IES by 54,800.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in IES in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IES

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.74, for a total transaction of $2,593,220.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,769,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,462,050.58. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 145,837 shares of company stock valued at $53,984,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IESC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IES Price Performance

IESC opened at $436.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.70. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $442.93.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

