EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Stake Lessened by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler set a $129.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

NYSE:EOG opened at $106.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

