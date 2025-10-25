Peterson Wealth Services Sells 136 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Peterson Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Lennar were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lennar by 45.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,567 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,950,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,323,000 after buying an additional 415,218 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Lennar by 130.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 896,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 736,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.33. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $180.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

