Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after buying an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $440,535,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.60 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $66.56 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

