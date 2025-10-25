Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a 4.8% increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $948.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.88. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

