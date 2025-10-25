Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a 4.8% increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $948.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.88. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tompkins Financial
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/20 – 10/24
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.