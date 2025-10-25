Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. $RQI

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 799,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

