Star Group, L.P. (SGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 5th

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th.

Shares of SGU opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.32. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.62 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 21.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGU shares. Wall Street Zen cut Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Star Group in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

