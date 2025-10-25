PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Sells 200 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $267.84 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $279.80. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.99 and its 200 day moving average is $256.34.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

