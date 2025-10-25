Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Stock Position Lifted by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.0% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,207,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,400,000 after purchasing an additional 207,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,845,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,924 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,011,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,626,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,980,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,756,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,224,000 after purchasing an additional 242,196 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.7%

FNV opened at $190.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.83. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.14.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

