PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Sells 17,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,844,760 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,790,000 after purchasing an additional 101,721 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.9% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.15.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $228.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $232.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day moving average is $177.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

