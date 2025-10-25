Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,131,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $506,709,000 after acquiring an additional 209,025 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.8% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE APH opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $137.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.