Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Has $385,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,083,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,372,000 after purchasing an additional 319,101 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $34,540,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Landstar System by 49.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 426,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 20.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,907,000 after acquiring an additional 56,998 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna set a $123.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.32 and a 12 month high of $196.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

