Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Sells 1,688 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,473,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,713,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,548 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $143.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

