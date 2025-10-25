3,247 Shares in Nucor Corporation $NUE Acquired by Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after purchasing an additional 745,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nucor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,920,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nucor by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,856,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,059,000 after acquiring an additional 177,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,772,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $194,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,192. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $138.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.73. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.