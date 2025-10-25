Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Buys 2,568 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,678. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

