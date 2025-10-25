Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Acquires 4,513 Shares of Enovix Corporation $ENVX

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENVX. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 26.3% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 11.5% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Enovix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 146,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Enovix to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.07. Enovix Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 481.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,441,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,027,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,380.59. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

