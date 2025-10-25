Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 84,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $45.12.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.