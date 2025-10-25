Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 588,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $33,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Melius started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

