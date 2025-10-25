Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

