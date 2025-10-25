Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 167.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.40.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

