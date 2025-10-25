Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 16,569 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,626,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.68.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $260.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $262.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

