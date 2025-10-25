Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 2,096 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $347.34 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.78 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.60. The firm has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.75.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

