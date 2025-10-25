Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3%

GLD stock opened at $377.52 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $403.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.60. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.