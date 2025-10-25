Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 42,858 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $43.24 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $771.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

