Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May makes up 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 246.8% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 8.8%

BATS:PMAY opened at $39.10 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.