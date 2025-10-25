Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.05% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARTY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARTY opened at $49.33 on Friday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

