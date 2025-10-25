Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Corning by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Corning by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $87.78.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This trade represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corning from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

