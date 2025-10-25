Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,802.20. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,225. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 7.4%

MHK stock opened at $119.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

