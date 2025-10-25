NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Holdings in Nestle SA $NSRGY

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Nestle were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestle during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Nestle by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestle by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nestle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nestle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,296,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestle alerts:

Nestle Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $100.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71. Nestle SA has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $109.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSRGY

Nestle Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.