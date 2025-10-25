Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $32.97 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

