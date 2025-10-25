NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Has $902,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 183.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CB opened at $281.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.86. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.16.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

