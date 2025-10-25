NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 403.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1%

Comcast stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.76.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

