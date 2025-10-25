NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Sells 2,234 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.6% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

