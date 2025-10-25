NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 78.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VHT stock opened at $272.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.24. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $278.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

