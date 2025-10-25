CNB Bank Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

CNB Bank cut its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.27.

NYSE ALL opened at $193.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.96. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

