NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,683.6% in the second quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 126,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 42.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 44,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,962,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $517,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,459 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $50.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

