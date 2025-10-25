Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.1%

C opened at $98.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

