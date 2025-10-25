Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 495.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 338.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $425.81 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.52. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.29.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

